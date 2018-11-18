RenaissanceRe (RNR) PT Lowered to $136.00

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday. They currently have a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RNR. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.86.

RNR stock opened at $123.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. RenaissanceRe has a 12-month low of $116.50 and a 12-month high of $142.56.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $453.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.49 million. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 10.52%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($13.81) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.81%.

In other news, Director Henry Klehm III sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $103,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,705,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $628,507,000 after purchasing an additional 70,280 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,682,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,806,000 after purchasing an additional 23,573 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,409,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $188,241,000 after purchasing an additional 20,075 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 9.0% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 819,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,619,000 after purchasing an additional 67,653 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 719,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance coverages in the United States and internationally. Its Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, such as earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, including proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

