Republic Services (RSG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $76.12

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $76.12 and last traded at $76.12, with a volume of 54207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.65.
RSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.71.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54.
Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.
In other Republic Services news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.35 per share, for a total transaction of $108,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,525. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 26.5% in the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Republic Services by 57.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Republic Services by 3.5% during the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 2.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Republic Services by 2.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.
Republic Services Company Profile (NYSE:RSG)
Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.
