resTORbio, Inc. (TORC) to Post FY2018 Earnings of ($1.57) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for resTORbio in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 13th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.57) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.04). Wedbush also issued estimates for resTORbio’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.68) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.

Get resTORbio alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TORC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of resTORbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of resTORbio in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of resTORbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

NASDAQ TORC opened at $13.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $328.98 million and a P/E ratio of -1.56. resTORbio has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $21.10.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TORC. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in resTORbio by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 983,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 93,402 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in resTORbio in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,216,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in resTORbio by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 149,950 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in resTORbio by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,154,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,944 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in resTORbio by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 49,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 8,934 shares during the period. 43.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About resTORbio

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for resTORbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for resTORbio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.