Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RVNC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Revance Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of RVNC stock remained flat at $$20.99 on Friday. 523,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,294. Revance Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $37.45.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.49 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,205.52% and a negative return on equity of 61.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Cyril Allouche sold 2,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $51,899.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,569.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 13,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.