Reviewing ABM Industries (ABM) and SSLJ.Com (SSLJ)

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) and SSLJ.Com (NASDAQ:SSLJ) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get ABM Industries alerts:

This table compares ABM Industries and SSLJ.Com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABM Industries $5.45 billion 0.38 $3.79 million $1.75 17.98 SSLJ.Com $16.32 million 1.34 -$23.72 million N/A N/A

ABM Industries has higher revenue and earnings than SSLJ.Com.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ABM Industries and SSLJ.Com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ABM Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00 SSLJ.Com 0 0 0 0 N/A

ABM Industries presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.11%. Given ABM Industries’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ABM Industries is more favorable than SSLJ.Com.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of SSLJ.Com shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of ABM Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

ABM Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. SSLJ.Com does not pay a dividend. ABM Industries pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ABM Industries has increased its dividend for 50 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares ABM Industries and SSLJ.Com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABM Industries 1.34% 7.75% 2.92% SSLJ.Com N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ABM Industries beats SSLJ.Com on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. It offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy solutions, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical solutions, and parking. The company also provides custom facility solutions in urban, suburban, and rural areas to properties of various sizes ranging from schools and commercial buildings to hospitals, data centers, manufacturing plants, and airports. ABM Industries Incorporated was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

SSLJ.Com Company Profile

SSLJ.com Limited engages in the online-to-offline home improvement service and product business in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the provision of consulting, design, construction, and furnishing services related to home improvement; and renovation and remodeling of old apartments. It also manufactures and sells furniture, lighting, appliances, and customized cabinets, as well as smart home systems comprising sweeping and talking robots, rice cookers, and air purifiers. The company offers its products and services through sales and service network, including 46 showrooms; and Website, mobile applications, and third party online shopping platforms. SSLJ.com Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.