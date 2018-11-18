Reviewing FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR (FANUY) & Microwave Filter (MFCO)

FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) and Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR and Microwave Filter’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR $6.56 billion 4.88 $1.64 billion $0.85 19.43 Microwave Filter $3.04 million 0.42 -$260,000.00 N/A N/A

FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Microwave Filter.

Profitability

This table compares FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR and Microwave Filter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR 25.07% 12.91% 11.08% Microwave Filter -6.06% -16.37% -10.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR and Microwave Filter, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Microwave Filter 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microwave Filter has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Microwave Filter shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Microwave Filter does not pay a dividend. FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR beats Microwave Filter on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Oshino, Japan.

About Microwave Filter

Microwave Filter Company, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic filters for radio and microwave frequencies primarily in the United States. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation, and defense markets. The company also designs waveguide, stripline/microstrip, transmission line, miniature/subminiature, and lumped constant filters. Its configurations include bandpass, highpass, lowpass, bandstop, multiplexers, tunable notch, tunable bandpass, high power filters, amplitude equalized, delay equalized, and filter networks. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, Niagara Scientific, Inc., custom designs case packing machines to automatically pack products into shipping cases for food processors and other commodity products; and sells spare parts. Microwave Filter Company, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in East Syracuse, New York.

