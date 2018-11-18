Reviewing Neonode (NEON) and Integral Technologies (ITKG)

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) and Integral Technologies (OTCMKTS:ITKG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Neonode alerts:

Neonode has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integral Technologies has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Neonode and Integral Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neonode 0 0 1 0 3.00 Integral Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Neonode presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 532.91%. Given Neonode’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Neonode is more favorable than Integral Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Neonode and Integral Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neonode -44.29% -57.09% -35.68% Integral Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Neonode and Integral Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neonode $10.24 million 0.90 -$4.70 million ($0.90) -1.76 Integral Technologies $70,000.00 130.31 -$5.67 million N/A N/A

Neonode has higher revenue and earnings than Integral Technologies.

Summary

Neonode beats Integral Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Neonode Company Profile

Neonode Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interface and optical interactive touch solutions under zForce brand name in the United States, Sweden, Japan, China, Germany, Taiwan, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, and internationally. It develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices, including automotive systems, printers, medical devices, PC devices, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, and e-readers. The company licenses its touch technology to original equipment manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers. It also provides engineering consulting services. In addition, the company sells Neonode branded sensor products, such as AirBar PC touch products through distributors and directly to consumers. Neonode Inc. is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

Integral Technologies Company Profile

Integral Technologies, Inc. focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of its ElectriPlast technologies in the United States. It offers ElectriPlast, an electrically and thermally conductive resin-based material that can be molded into various shapes and sizes associated with plastics and rubbers. The company's products are used in batteries, antennas, electronics shielding, lighting/LED circuitry, motors, switch actuators, resistors, medical devices, thermal management, toys, cable connector bodies, and other applications. Integral Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.