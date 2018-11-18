Reviewing Nextgen Healthcare (NXGN) & Altaba (AABA)

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) and Altaba (NASDAQ:AABA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nextgen Healthcare and Altaba’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextgen Healthcare $531.02 million 1.93 $2.42 million $0.57 27.81 Altaba $5.17 billion 7.41 -$214.32 million N/A N/A

Nextgen Healthcare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Altaba.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nextgen Healthcare and Altaba, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextgen Healthcare 1 1 1 0 2.00 Altaba 0 2 4 0 2.67

Nextgen Healthcare currently has a consensus target price of $18.33, suggesting a potential upside of 15.67%. Altaba has a consensus target price of $95.80, suggesting a potential upside of 50.65%. Given Altaba’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Altaba is more favorable than Nextgen Healthcare.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.4% of Nextgen Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of Nextgen Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Altaba shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nextgen Healthcare and Altaba’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextgen Healthcare 1.17% 10.23% 6.60% Altaba N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Nextgen Healthcare has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altaba has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Nextgen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools. Its products also comprise NextGen Enterprise PM, a practice management (PM) solution; and NextGen Office, a cloud-based electronic health record and PM solution. In addition, the company offers automation and workflow solutions, including NextGen Mobile Health Solutions, NextGen Electronic Healthcare Transactions, NextGen Pre-Service Clearance, and NextGen Patient Payment solutions. Further, it provides analytics, population health, and patient engagement solutions, such as NextGen Population Health Informed Analytics, NextGen Population Health Patient Care Coordination, NextGen Population Health Performance Management, and NextGen Patient Portal solutions. Additionally, the company offers NextGen Connected Health and NextGen Share interoperability solutions. It also provides professional services, including training, project management, functional and detailed specification preparation, configuration, testing, installation, support, and client services. It serves physician hospital and management service organizations, independent physician associations, accountable care organizations, ambulatory care centers, and community health centers through a sales force and reseller channel. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a strategic partnership with OTTO Health LLC. The company was formerly known as Quality Systems, Inc. and changed its name to NextGen Healthcare, Inc. in September 2018. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Altaba

Altaba Inc. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc. and changed its name to Altaba Inc. in June 2017. Altaba Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

