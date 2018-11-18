Reviewing Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (RGR) and Dewey Electronics (DEWY)

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) and Dewey Electronics (OTCMKTS:DEWY) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.2% of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.5% of Dewey Electronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc and Dewey Electronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sturm Ruger & Company Inc 0 0 0 0 N/A Dewey Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dewey Electronics has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sturm Ruger & Company Inc and Dewey Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sturm Ruger & Company Inc 9.95% 19.95% 15.94% Dewey Electronics N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Dewey Electronics does not pay a dividend. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc pays out 47.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sturm Ruger & Company Inc and Dewey Electronics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sturm Ruger & Company Inc $522.26 million 1.88 $52.14 million $2.88 19.51 Dewey Electronics $5.85 million 0.36 $110,000.00 N/A N/A

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has higher revenue and earnings than Dewey Electronics.

Summary

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc beats Dewey Electronics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts. It also manufactures and sells steel investment castings and metal injection molding (MIM) parts. The company sells its firearm products through independent wholesale distributors principally to the commercial sporting market; and castings and MIM parts directly or through manufacturers' representatives. The company also exports its firearm products through a network of commercial distributors and directly to foreign customers comprising primarily of law enforcement agencies and foreign governments. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Southport, Connecticut.

Dewey Electronics Company Profile

The Dewey Electronics Corporation designs and manufactures compact diesel power generators, hybrid power systems, and vehicle auxiliary power units for military markets worldwide. It offers 2kW military tactical generators, man-portable generators, and generator accessories; and non-power product lines, such as rodmeters, sea valves, hull liners, indicators/transmitters, pre-regulators, and MK-21 exploders. The company was founded in 1955 and is based in Oakland, New Jersey.

