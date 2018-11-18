Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,563,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,627 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $48,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 541.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,427,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269,500 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $152,865,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,047.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,967,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $122,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621,560 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 275.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,256,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $131,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 84.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,769,440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $101,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105,441 shares in the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $20.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.25, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 3.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 47.21%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $1,236,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark D. Papermaster sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $1,625,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,311,928 shares of company stock valued at $32,151,214. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.65.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

