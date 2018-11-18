Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in Cummins Inc. (CMI)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 300,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,386 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Cummins worth $43,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Cummins by 6.6% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Cummins by 2.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 111,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 28.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Cummins by 2.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the second quarter valued at $563,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Mark Andrew Smith sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.27, for a total value of $76,788.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,044.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 5,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $796,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,247,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,754 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $147.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.72 and a 12 month high of $194.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Cummins from $168.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cummins from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $158.00 target price on Cummins and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cummins from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Cummins from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.70.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

