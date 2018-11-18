Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in Lam Research Co. (LRCX)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,568 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $45,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $402,000. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 21,700.0% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 83.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,481,000 after buying an additional 694,440 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 7.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 50.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $279.00 target price on Lam Research and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.22.

Shares of LRCX opened at $148.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.30. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $133.42 and a one year high of $234.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.80% and a net margin of 21.26%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in Lam Research Co. (LRCX)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/rhumbline-advisers-lowers-holdings-in-lam-research-co-lrcx.html.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.