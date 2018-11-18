Rimbit 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $0.00 (RBT)

Rimbit (CURRENCY:RBT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Rimbit coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Rimbit has a total market capitalization of $99,216.00 and $0.00 worth of Rimbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rimbit has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rimbit alerts:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 64.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000109 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000482 BTC.

About Rimbit

Rimbit (RBT) is a coin. Rimbit’s total supply is 401,578,118 coins and its circulating supply is 197,581,050 coins. Rimbit’s official website is www.rimbit.com. Rimbit’s official Twitter account is @rimbitcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rimbit’s official message board is www.rimbit.com/forums.

Rimbit Coin Trading

Rimbit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rimbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rimbit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rimbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rimbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rimbit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.