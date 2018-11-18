Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 17,429 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,429 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $14,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $211,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $26,888,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 9.5% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Gardiner Nancy B purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth $523,000. Finally, Landmark Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $1,195,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total value of $1,495,382.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,498,658.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $1,772,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,810.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,110 shares of company stock worth $17,473,320. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab stock opened at $159.36 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.74 and a 1-year high of $160.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.87.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Ecolab from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ecolab from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ecolab from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.47.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 17,429 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (ECL)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/robeco-institutional-asset-management-b-v-buys-17429-shares-of-ecolab-inc-ecl.html.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.