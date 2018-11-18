Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $13.48 Million Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $13,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

JLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.00.

Shares of JLL opened at $141.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 1 year low of $127.02 and a 1 year high of $178.75.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.59%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Jones Lang LaSalle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Guy Grainger sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $30,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,774.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/robeco-institutional-asset-management-b-v-has-13-48-million-stake-in-jones-lang-lasalle-inc-jll.html.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, project and development management/construction, capital markets, property management, corporate finance, real estate investment banking/merchant banking, energy and sustainability, research, facility management outsourcing, strategic consulting, technology solutions, advisory, investment management, tenant representation, lease administration, transaction management, logistics and supply-chain management, valuations, and mortgage origination and servicing.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.