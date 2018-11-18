Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals (RCPIQ) and Chromadex (CDXC) Critical Review

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) and Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals and Chromadex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Chromadex 0 0 1 0 3.00

Chromadex has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 129.23%. Given Chromadex’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chromadex is more favorable than Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals and Chromadex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Chromadex -112.99% -77.80% -61.86%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.1% of Chromadex shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Chromadex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals and Chromadex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$6.84 million N/A N/A Chromadex $21.20 million 9.07 -$11.37 million ($0.35) -9.97

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chromadex.

Risk & Volatility

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.42, meaning that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chromadex has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical development company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for chronic inflammatory disease and neurologic disorders. Its lead compound is Anatabine citrate, a small molecule, cholinergic agonist, which exhibits anti-inflammatory pharmacological characteristics, with a mechanism of action distinct from other anti-inflammatory drugs available, such as biologics, steroids, and non-steroidal anti-inflammatories. The company was formerly known as Star Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida. On September 27, 2016, Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Chromadex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers research and quality control products and services to dietary supplements, food, beverages, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide(NAD) level used for healthy aging; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of consulting services, including regulatory support, product development, risk management, and litigation support. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing phytochemical libraries. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through international distributors. ChromaDex Corporation has a strategic partnership for healthy aging research with the Jiangxi Provincial Government, the People's Republic of China. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.

