Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday. They currently have $19.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an emerging, clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing first-in-class gene therapy treatment options for rare, undertreated diseases. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is based in LEXINGTON, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RCKT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.33.

NASDAQ RCKT traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.25. 372,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,130. The company has a quick ratio of 13.27, a current ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $25.96.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 43,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $400,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,398,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,468,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,146,000 after purchasing an additional 162,233 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development.

