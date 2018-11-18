Royal Bank of Canada Boosts DHX Media (DHX) Price Target to C$3.00

DHX Media (TSE:DHX) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

DHX has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of DHX Media from C$3.75 to C$1.30 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of DHX Media from C$1.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of DHX Media from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 14th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of DHX Media from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded shares of DHX Media from a buy rating to a speculative buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$5.75 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.72.

DHX opened at C$3.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.22. DHX Media has a 52-week low of C$1.09 and a 52-week high of C$3.52.

DHX Media (TSE:DHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 24th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$97.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$121.50 million. Equities analysts expect that DHX Media will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas Edward John Lamb acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.15 per share, with a total value of C$43,000.00. Also, insider David A. Regan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.07, for a total transaction of C$103,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 96,200 shares of company stock worth $200,691.

About DHX Media

DHX Media Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television, and Consumer Products Represented.

