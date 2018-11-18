Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 3,481 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $43,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Leerink Swann increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.45.

TMO opened at $241.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.51 and a 1-year high of $249.95.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, September 7th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 125,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.50, for a total value of $31,066,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 3,481 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/royal-london-asset-management-ltd-acquires-3481-shares-of-thermo-fisher-scientific-inc-tmo.html.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.