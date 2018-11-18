Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,275 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $18,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 151.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 540.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 220.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 277.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of ITW stock opened at $135.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.38 and a fifty-two week high of $179.07. The company has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 63.11% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.70%.

Illinois Tool Works declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 3rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. ValuEngine downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.18.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/royal-london-asset-management-ltd-sells-1275-shares-of-illinois-tool-works-inc-itw.html.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.