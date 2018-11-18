Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 5,499 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,499 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $20,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 138.0% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 664 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 336.4% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 768 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSC opened at $172.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $126.40 and a 52 week high of $186.91.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 52.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.41%.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total transaction of $138,212.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,005.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia C. Earhart sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total value of $414,963.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,963.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $188.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.95.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

