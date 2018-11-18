RoyalCoin Price Tops $0.0028 (ROYAL)

RoyalCoin (CURRENCY:ROYAL) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. RoyalCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of RoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RoyalCoin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One RoyalCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00023674 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00019109 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004451 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00036106 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00008649 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00114189 BTC.

RoyalCoin (CRYPTO:ROYAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2016. RoyalCoin’s total supply is 2,500,124 coins. RoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @royalcoin2016.

