Rubius Therapeutics Inc to Post FY2018 Earnings of ($2.80) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.80) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.61). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.20) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($2.77) EPS.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

RUBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of RUBY opened at $20.23 on Friday. Rubius Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 25.78 and a quick ratio of 12.27.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.06).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUBY. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $360,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $405,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.