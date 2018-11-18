Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

RUSHA has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Buckingham Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 target price on shares of Rush Enterprises and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.14.

RUSHA traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.90. 156,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Rush Enterprises has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $55.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.14. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.96%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 442.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the third quarter worth $204,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the third quarter worth $216,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Vista Investment Management bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the second quarter worth $231,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

