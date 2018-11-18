Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.60 Million Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 553.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 15,852 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $8,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,768,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,452,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,620,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $698,995,000 after purchasing an additional 149,725 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,239,000 after purchasing an additional 107,100 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,477,000. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $472.76 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $247.51 and a 12 month high of $530.68. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.22.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.16. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $506.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Wedbush cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, August 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $413.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $431.72.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 118,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.05, for a total value of $55,846,819.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2018, it operated 2,424 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

