Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $8,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Howard Hughes by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $6,140,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 23,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

HHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Howard Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

In other Howard Hughes news, Director Allen J. Model bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.98 per share, for a total transaction of $108,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,416.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Grant Herlitz bought 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.39 per share, for a total transaction of $499,912.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 154,503 shares in the company, valued at $16,901,083.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 55,570 shares of company stock worth $6,078,392 and have sold 990,745 shares worth $109,891,796. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HHC opened at $109.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.54 and a beta of 1.20. Howard Hughes Corp has a 1 year low of $104.83 and a 1 year high of $142.36.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $257.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.77 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 18.75%. Howard Hughes’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Howard Hughes Corp will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/russell-investments-group-ltd-lowers-position-in-howard-hughes-corp-hhc.html.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Master Planned Communities, Operating Assets, and Strategic Developments. The Master Planned Communities segment develops and sells residential and commercial land.

Featured Article: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.