Saga Communications, Inc. (SGA) Director Sells $61,013.00 in Stock

Saga Communications, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA) Director Warren S. Lada sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $61,013.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Saga Communications stock opened at $35.94 on Friday. Saga Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.25 and a 1-year high of $45.65.

Saga Communications (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.65 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGA. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 2.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 603,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 292,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 5.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,786 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 9.5% during the third quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 78,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Saga Communications by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,268,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the period.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

