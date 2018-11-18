SAP SE (SAP) Shares Bought by South Texas Money Management Ltd.

South Texas Money Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,653 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd.’s holdings in SAP were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the third quarter valued at approximately $713,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 61.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 5.4% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SAP opened at $104.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $99.20 and a twelve month high of $127.16. The company has a market cap of $128.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.29.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. SAP had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAP. Zacks Investment Research cut SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on SAP from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.89.

SAP Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution that enables businesses to manage data from various sources; SAP Cloud Platform, which enables businesses to connect and integrate applications; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP Leonardo, a system that enables customers to make business sense and opportunity of disruptive technologies; and SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics.

