Satori Capital, Llc Sells 47,850 Shares of Lovesac Co (LOVE) Stock

Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Satori Capital, Llc sold 47,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $863,692.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Satori Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lovesac alerts:

On Wednesday, October 31st, Satori Capital, Llc sold 435,000 shares of Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $7,851,750.00.

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. Lovesac Co has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $28.88.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.86 million. Analysts expect that Lovesac Co will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Lovesac during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,761,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lovesac during the 2nd quarter valued at $830,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Lovesac during the 3rd quarter valued at $749,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lovesac during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,561,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in Lovesac during the 2nd quarter valued at $667,000. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lovesac in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/satori-capital-llc-sells-47850-shares-of-lovesac-co-love-stock.html.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.