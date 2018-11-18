SBA Communications (SBAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim set a $180.00 price objective on shares of SBA Communications and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of SBA Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $166.00 to $161.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $181.58.

Shares of SBAC stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $172.02. 679,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,288. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $146.13 and a 12-month high of $177.67.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($1.64). The company had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.17 million. SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total value of $71,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,850.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian C. Carr sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total transaction of $42,823.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,155.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,832 shares of company stock valued at $31,071,038 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,364,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 688,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,604,000 after purchasing an additional 476,722 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 368,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,182,000 after purchasing an additional 15,549 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 52,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 219,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,256,000 after purchasing an additional 15,614 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By "Building Better Wireless," SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services.

