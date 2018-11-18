Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) Shares Bought by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 32.9% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,045,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,474,000 after buying an additional 259,121 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 845,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,883,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 715,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,371,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 528,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,554,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 493,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,530,000 after buying an additional 83,196 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $53.38 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.78 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83.

