SCI Engineered Materials (SCIA) vs. American Electric Technologies (AETI) Head to Head Comparison

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) and American Electric Technologies (NASDAQ:AETI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SCI Engineered Materials and American Electric Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCI Engineered Materials $6.80 million 1.88 $10,000.00 N/A N/A American Electric Technologies $47.13 million 0.09 -$2.22 million N/A N/A

SCI Engineered Materials has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Electric Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

SCI Engineered Materials has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Electric Technologies has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for SCI Engineered Materials and American Electric Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCI Engineered Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A American Electric Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.4% of SCI Engineered Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.2% of American Electric Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 21.9% of SCI Engineered Materials shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.4% of American Electric Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SCI Engineered Materials and American Electric Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCI Engineered Materials 6.28% 24.01% 9.09% American Electric Technologies 4.15% -53.93% -14.07%

Summary

SCI Engineered Materials beats American Electric Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SCI Engineered Materials

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. manufactures and supplies materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications. The company offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, flat panel displays, photonics, glass, thin film batteries, transparent electronics, and thin film solar products. Its materials are used to produce nano layers of metals and oxides for advanced material systems; and in applying decorative coatings for end uses, such as sink faucets to produce various electronic, photonic, and semiconductor products. The company serves domestic and multi-national corporations, universities, and research institutions. It distributes its products directly, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives in the United States; and independent distributors and manufacturers' representatives internationally. The company was formerly known as Superconductive Components, Inc. and changed its name to SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. in 2007. SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

About American Electric Technologies

American Electric Technologies, Inc. supplies power delivery solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides power distribution, power conversion, and automation and control systems that distribute and control the flow of electricity from the source to the mechanical device. The company's power distribution products include low and medium voltage switchgears, medium voltage arc-resistant switchgears, low and medium voltage motor control centers, bus ducts, fuse and switch products, and other related power distribution equipment; and power conversion solutions comprise alternating current variable frequency drive systems, analog systems, and digital silicon controlled rectifier (SCR) products. It also provides automation and control solutions for the management and control of power in a customer's application; power distribution centers that are used to house power distribution and conversion products; variable frequency drive and SCR houses for land drilling; and driller's cabins for land and offshore deployment. In addition, the company offers electrical power infrastructure commissioning and maintenance services; electrical and instrumentation construction, and installation services, including electrical and instrumentation turnarounds, maintenance, renovation, and new construction projects; and low and medium voltage start-up/commissioning, preventative maintenance, emergency call out, and breaker and switchgear refurbishment services. It serves the oil and gas, power generation and distribution, and marine and industrial markets. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

