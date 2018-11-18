Scopia Capital Management Lp Sells 55,178 Shares of Itron, Inc. (ITRI) Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 55,178 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $2,906,225.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Scopia Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 8th, Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 4,153 shares of Itron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $232,858.71.

On Tuesday, November 13th, Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 76,694 shares of Itron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total value of $4,113,866.16.

ITRI opened at $53.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.59 and a 1 year high of $77.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $595.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.98 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 95,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 88,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 16,160 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Itron in the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the 3rd quarter worth $556,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Argus upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Itron from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Itron from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Gas, and Water. It offers standard electromechanical and electronic, gas, and water and heat meters; and smart electricity, gas, and water meters and communication modules.

