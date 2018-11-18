Scorpio Bulkers (SALT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SALT. Jefferies Financial Group set a $12.00 target price on Scorpio Bulkers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Seaport Global Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.33.

SALT opened at $5.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Scorpio Bulkers has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $8.45.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Bulkers will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.04%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 144,754 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 9,254 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,166 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,483,000 after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 535,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 13,846 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 43,888 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 24,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers along worldwide shipping routes. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned or finance leased 55 vessels comprising 18 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels.

