Scorum Coins Trading 48.2% Higher Over Last Week (SCR)

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Over the last seven days, Scorum Coins has traded up 48.2% against the US dollar. One Scorum Coins coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001883 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Scorum Coins has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and $12,401.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00009148 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00141962 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00223986 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.50 or 0.10248375 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00009899 BTC.

Scorum Coins Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Scorum Coins is scorum.com. Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en.

Scorum Coins Coin Trading

Scorum Coins can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scorum Coins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scorum Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

