SEA (SE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

SEA (NYSE:SE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 20th. Analysts expect SEA to post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The pipeline company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $183.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.30 million. SEA had a negative return on equity of 563.92% and a negative net margin of 154.57%. On average, analysts expect SEA to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of SE stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion and a PE ratio of -4.60. SEA has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $17.19.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SE. ValuEngine downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th.
About SEA
Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in the Greater Southeast Asia. The company operates through three segments: Digital Entertainment, E-commerce and Digital Financial services. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.
