Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l (SMI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l (NYSE:SMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION is one of the leading semiconductor foundries in the world and the largest and most advanced foundry in Mainland China, providing integrated circuit manufacturing service at 0.35 micron to 65 nanometer and finer line technologies. Headquartered in Shanghai, China, SMIC has a 300-millimeter wafer fabrication facility (fab) and three 200 mm wafer fabs in its Shanghai mega-fab, two 300 mm wafer fabs in its Beijing mega-fab, a 200 mm wafer fab in Tianjin, and an in-house assembly and testing facility in Chengdu. SMIC also has customer service and marketing offices in the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and a representative office in Hong Kong. In addition, SMIC manages and operates a 200 mm wafer fab in Chengdu owned by Cension Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation and a 300 mm wafer fab under construction in Wuhan owned by Wuhan Xinxin Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine cut Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.75.

Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l stock opened at $4.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 58.13 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $8.70.

Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l (NYSE:SMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $850.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.44 million. Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 4.06%. Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l in the third quarter worth about $271,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l by 17.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 13,346 shares in the last quarter. Opera Trading Capital purchased a new stake in Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l in the second quarter worth about $650,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l by 28.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 260,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 57,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l Company Profile

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. The company offers various types of semiconductors, including logic, mixed-signal and radio frequency, power IC, microprocessor, memory related, optoelectronics, other sensors, discrete, and others.

