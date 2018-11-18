Sempra Energy (SRE) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 123,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,366,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 5.5% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 10,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 5.4% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 8.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $185,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 5,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $670,793.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,487,422.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $554,905.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,651.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,425,260. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $114.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.37. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $100.49 and a 52 week high of $127.22.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Sempra Energy had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Sempra Energy (SRE) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/sempra-energy-sre-shares-bought-by-norinchukin-bank-the.html.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.