Sempra Energy (SRE) Shares Gap Up to $110.98

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $108.47, but opened at $110.98. Sempra Energy shares last traded at $114.87, with a volume of 3664701 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.38.

The firm has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Sempra Energy had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Debra L. Reed sold 27,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.20, for a total value of $3,199,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 145,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,024,003.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $554,905.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,651.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,425,260 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

