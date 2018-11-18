Sentry Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,780 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 44,526 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 86,353 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 84.2% during the third quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 36,292 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 16,594 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,784 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 48.2% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABT opened at $72.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $54.32 and a one year high of $74.15. The company has a market cap of $126.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

In related news, insider Andrew H. Lane sold 9,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $610,499.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,505.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jaime Contreras sold 64,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $4,295,673.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,481.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,297 shares of company stock valued at $14,018,743 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.22.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

