Sequence Trading Down 11.8% Over Last Week (SEQ)

Sequence (CURRENCY:SEQ) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Sequence coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0449 or 0.00000799 BTC on major exchanges. Sequence has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $264.00 worth of Sequence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sequence has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00136604 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,017.34 or 4.29248258 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000115 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00088307 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000045 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Sequence Profile

SEQ is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 5th, 2017. Sequence’s total supply is 46,122,737 coins. Sequence’s official website is duality.solutions. Sequence’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain.

Sequence Coin Trading

Sequence can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sequence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sequence should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sequence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

