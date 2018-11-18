ServiceNow Inc (NOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $717.25 Million

Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) will post $717.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $723.00 million and the lowest is $710.90 million. ServiceNow reported sales of $546.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full-year sales of $2.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.61. ServiceNow had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $673.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.41 million.

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $198.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $198.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. JMP Securities increased their target price on ServiceNow to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Macquarie set a $210.00 target price on ServiceNow and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on ServiceNow from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.44.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $1.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $171.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,107,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,609. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $112.84 and a 12 month high of $206.29. The company has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.25.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 12,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total transaction of $2,055,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,059,772.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 30,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.89, for a total value of $5,493,466.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,573,321.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,374 shares of company stock valued at $35,303,220 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 32,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

