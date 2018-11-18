ServiceNow Inc (NOW) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 629,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 127,747 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $123,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 502,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,220,000 after purchasing an additional 237,906 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 990,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,835,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 37,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,454 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $893,000. 95.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CRO David Schneider sold 10,252 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.76, for a total value of $1,863,403.52. Following the sale, the executive now owns 44,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,065,781.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,031 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total transaction of $405,875.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,652.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,374 shares of company stock valued at $35,303,220. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.44.

NYSE:NOW opened at $171.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. ServiceNow Inc has a 1-year low of $112.84 and a 1-year high of $206.29.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $673.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.41 million. ServiceNow had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

