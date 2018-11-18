SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 215,960 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 630.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,216 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 215,960 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $5,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Umpqua during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Umpqua during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Umpqua during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $19.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $24.89.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $313.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UMPQ. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price objective on Umpqua and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group set a $24.00 price objective on Umpqua and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.85.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

