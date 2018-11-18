SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in Diageo plc (DEO)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,537 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Diageo during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 1,212.0% during the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $144.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $131.22 and a 12-month high of $151.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

