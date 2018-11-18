Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.21 Million

Analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) will announce sales of $120.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $130.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $115.85 million. Shake Shack reported sales of $96.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full-year sales of $454.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $450.90 million to $465.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $577.83 million, with estimates ranging from $571.26 million to $584.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $119.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SHAK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shake Shack from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Shake Shack to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of SHAK stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $50.56. 601,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,569. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $36.58 and a 12 month high of $70.12. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.36.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $620,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,066.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Equity Group L.P. Select sold 57,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $3,074,558.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,284,560 shares of company stock valued at $74,700,300. Insiders own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 30.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,800,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,495,000 after buying an additional 886,216 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at about $48,819,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 122.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 553,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,611,000 after buying an additional 304,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,130,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,344,000 after buying an additional 207,141 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 576.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,848,000 after buying an additional 200,799 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of October 9, 2018, it operated 180 locations in 26 U.S.

