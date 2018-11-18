Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, July 27th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.40.

NYSE SHW opened at $423.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34. Sherwin-Williams Co has a fifty-two week low of $355.28 and a fifty-two week high of $479.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 45.22% and a net margin of 10.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.11%.

In related news, Director John M. Stropki purchased 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $375.00 per share, for a total transaction of $253,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 5,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.04, for a total value of $2,326,843.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,975.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

