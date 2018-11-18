Shire PLC (SHPG) Receives $203.29 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $203.29.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHPG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Shire and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Shire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised Shire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Shire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Shire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th.

NASDAQ:SHPG traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,440,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,723. The company has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. Shire has a 12 month low of $123.73 and a 12 month high of $182.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter. Shire had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 30.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shire will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shire during the second quarter valued at $102,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Shire during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Shire by 226.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shire during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shire during the third quarter valued at $133,000. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shire

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells medicines for rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

