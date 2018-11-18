Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shoe Carnival, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest family footwear retailers, offering a broad assortment of moderately priced dress, casual and athletic footwear for men, women and children with emphasis on national and regional name brands. The Company operates 404 stores in 33 states and Puerto Rico, and offers online shopping at www.shoecarnival.com. Headquartered in Evansville, IN, Shoe Carnival trades on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC under the symbol SCVL. Shoe Carnival is committed to earning the highest level of respect of their customers, shareholders, communities and employees. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SCVL. Citigroup lowered Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a neutral rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub lowered Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $39.00 price objective on Shoe Carnival and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,988,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,627. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $269.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 2,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $95,806.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,050.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCVL. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 9,179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets.

