Shotspotter (SSTI) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) rose 8.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.55 and last traded at $32.65. Approximately 621,735 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 261% from the average daily volume of 172,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.98.

SSTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Shotspotter in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shotspotter from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Shotspotter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Shotspotter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $9.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 million. Shotspotter had a negative net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Shotspotter Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Gary M. Lauder sold 27,000 shares of Shotspotter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $1,602,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSTI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Shotspotter by 3,517.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,513,000 after acquiring an additional 346,414 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in Shotspotter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,490,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Shotspotter by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,183,000 after acquiring an additional 194,844 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Shotspotter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,110,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Shotspotter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and internationally. The company's solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter.

